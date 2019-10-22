Conservative Warren Steinley takes Regina-Lewvan riding

Conservative candidate Warren Steinley defeated six other candidates in the Regina-Lewvan riding to take the win, part of the blue wave that swept Saskatchewan on election night.

The seat previously belonged to Erin Weir of the NDP.

This time, the Conservatives took 53 per cent of the vote, compared to 28.5 for the New Democrats.

That translated into a 12,383-vote margin for Steinley.

Speaking after his win was confirmed, Steinley touched on some familiar Conservative bones of contention with Ottawa.

"I think we want to continue to fight the carbon tax. In Regina-Lewvan they said loud and clear they want to get pipelines built," he said.

Steinley also said affordability was an issue that came up time and again on the doorsteps.

Although he won handily, the campaign was not all smooth sailing for former MLA.

A drunk driving conviction from 2001 that had not been previously disclosed, came to light.

He was also criticized by the NDP for not stepping down from his MLA's job earlier.

NDP hopes to do better next time

NDP candidate Jigar Patel said he wants to do better come next election.

"I worked myself very well. I went to 35,000 houses, I met people and that's something I like. That's my passion," Patel said. "[People] want to get their life affordable, not day by day harder and harder."

Patel said he would consider a run in the next election.

Expulsion impact

The riding was previously held by Erin Weir. He was ousted from the federal NDP caucus in May 2018 after a third-party investigation found multiple complaints of harassment, including one sustained claim of harassment and three of sexual harassment.

He sat as an independent after his expulsion and announced in May 2019 that he would not run again.

Weir won the riding in October 2015 by 132 votes over Conservative Trent Fraser. The win was part of a breakthrough for the federal NDP in Saskatchewan. The party won three seats, its most since 2000.

Party insiders with the NDP, including Weir himself, said the saga hurt the party.

When asked what role he thought the disfunction may have played in the result of this riding, Steinley said it's a better question for the NDP.

"I heard on the doorstep a couple times that they appreciated the hard work [Weir] did for Regina-Lewvan so anyone that does public service, I just thank them for that," Steinley said.