Regina Legion laments theft of money from poppy boxes

The Regina Royal Canadian Legion won't have as much money from their poppy campaign this year after a rash of thefts from poppy boxes.

Money was stolen from at least 10 poppy boxes, said Ron Hitchcock, president of the Regina Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001.

"The sad thing is two of [the boxes] were stolen yesterday morning when everybody's at the service," Hitchcock said.

Hitchcock said it's hard to say how much money was stolen.

"I've seen people put $100 bills in that box."

Regina Royal Canadian Legion Branch 001 president Ron Hitchcock said people should also consider donating online. (CBC News)

The money gathered goes toward programs for veterans, such as training a dog to help a veteran get around, providing counselling for vets suffering from PTSD or assisting those who are homeless.

"We have people that buy furniture and deliver to their place and we help them with their rents and their food," Hitchcock said.

"So there's many things that coins do, but we could do a lot more work for more people had we had more money. And now that we're missing some it makes it even a little harder."

Regina isn't the only place where someone made off with money meant for veterans.

Nordon Drugs on Louise Street in Saskatoon had its poppy money stolen on Friday.

Manager Shaunna Wicks said someone stole the box at lunchtime on Friday while an employee checked a lottery ticket.

The Royal Canadian Legion in Regina offers several programs for veterans. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Wicks said security video shows a person grabbing the box and putting inside his coat.

"I've been here 12 years and that's never happened before," she said. "I was just very saddened [and] my employee was very upset about it."

Wicks figures there was between $100 and $200 in the tin box.

"We have a lot of seniors that come in the store, a lot of people with a lot of respect and they every year donate quite a bit."

The theft isn't going to deter the store from having a poppy box, but Wicks said in the future they will empty it on a regular basis.

Hitchcock said they still want people to support the poppy campaign, but that they should also think about making online donations to the Legion.

He said the money is important, particularly for soldiers suffering from PTSD.

"There's more than 70 [Canadian soldiers] that have committed suicide because of PTSD, Hitchcock said. "I have a friend that committed suicide because of things he saw and heard and had to do on our behalf in order to keep us safe."