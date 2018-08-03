Skip to Main Content
Real estate firm says Regina Leader-Post building sold, paper will now lease space there

Colliers International says the building on Park Street has been sold to Saskatchewan-based syndicated investors.

Leader-Post will continue to operate out of building

The Canadian Press ·
The building has been sold to a group of investors but the building's current tenants will remain. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

A real estate company says the Leader-Post building in Regina has a new owner.

Staff from the daily newspaper will still occupy part of the building, but the space will be leased.

The building was originally built in 1964 and an addition was added in 1985.

In 2015 Postmedia, which owns the Leader-Post, made the decision to close the printing facilities.

The paper is now printed in Saskatoon.

