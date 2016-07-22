Regina lead water pipe replacement program could take 15 years, $36M: report 

A city report is recommending a timeline of 15 years and a budget of $36 million to replace all the lead water service connections in Regina.

The report is going before the operations and services committee Wednesday afternoon. It says all the pipes would be done by 2036 if the committee, then city council, approves the timeline.

"Honestly, this is long overdue," said Ward 3 Councillor Andrew Stevens. Twenty per cent of the lead pipes are in his ward in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

Stevens said this is an issue that has spanned decades and that the proposed timeframe balances infrastructure requirements, construction plans and affordability.

The report said several factors determine how much lead is present in tap water, including the condition of the lead service connection pipe. Any water in contact with lead plumbing can leak lead into drinking water and be a risk for anyone drinking it, it said.

Mandatory replacement of private pipes recommended

The report is also recommending the city make it mandatory for people to replace their private water connection pipes when the city replaces the public ones.

This means the homeowners would be on the hook for the cost. There are about 3,600 city-owned lead pipe connections in Regina, but about 7,000 to 8,000 lead pipe connections. The city estimates home owners will pay a total of $50 million to $70 million.

"There are certainly homeowners who will struggle to pay all this upfront," he said. "But at the same time, we need to invest in the infrastructure and part of that cost is going to be shouldered by those residents."

The city will have payment options for homeowners. They will be able to take up to 10 years to pay it off and have it put onto their property tax.

The city report said disturbing the private lead service connection without completing a full replacement has been shown to increase lead in tap water.

Stevens said in his area, he was concerned that apartment building owners may not replace their lead pipes if it was not mandatory.

"My worry that we didn't mandate the private side to be replaced, that's something that could be quite easily forgotten by landlords that require income from those properties. So I think this is one that is fair it's required, I would argue, from a public health standpoint."

The report said if the committee and council do not approve the plan, work will be delayed. It also recommends a utility rate increase of two per cent in 2022 and 2023, which is about $6.40 a month for the average resident.