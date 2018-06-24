Skip to Main Content
Regina lawyer Michael Tochor named Queen's Bench judge in Saskatoon

Benchmark Canada once called Tochor a "litigation star". He was also listed in the peer-reviewed publication Best Lawyers in Canada.

Former chair of Saskatchewan Police Commission involved in many areas of law

Tochor was appointed to the Court of Queen's Bench under a new judicial application process put in place in October 2016. (Madeline Kotzer/CBC)

Regina lawyer Michael Tochor has been appointed a judge to the Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon.

Tochor began practicing law in 1984, and before his appointment as a judge, was a partner at MLT Aikins LLP in Regina.

He's been in the public eye defending clients in criminal cases. A large part of his practice included acting in labour arbitration and in occupational health and safety matters.

Benchmark Canada once named the well-known Regina lawyer a "litigation star." He was listed in Best Lawyers in Canada.

Tochor is a former chair of the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

He's also a founding member of The Book Project, which has delivered over 27,000 books to Saskatchewan jails.

