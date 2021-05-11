Regina lawyer charged with obstructing justice after alleged interference with police investigation in 2019

Regina police have laid an obstructing justice charge against a lawyer who allegedly interfered with a police investigation in October 2019.

The charge comes after an investigation into an alleged improper disclosure of information that affected a police investigation, police said in a news release.

The case alleged to have been affected has not yet made it through the court system, so no other details will be made available, police said.

Sharon R. Fox, 37, will make her first court appearance on Sept. 22.