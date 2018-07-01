Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Regina's Evraz to talk steel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Regina on Canada Day.

He took in a picnic at Evraz to meet with steelworkers and their families as part of a trip across the country.

I'm glad to be here to remind everyone that Canadians stand up for each other. - Prime Minster Justin Trudeau

Steel companies like Evraz stand to take a hit from the trade tariffs between the United States and Canada.

Trudeau said that's why he made the stop.

"I'm glad to be here to remind everyone that Canadians stand up for each other. That's what we do, and I'm glad to do it."

1,200 steelworkers in Regina

Minister Ralph Goodale was also on hand. He said the federal government is going to fight the steel tariffs.

"It touches home right home here in Regina because there are 1,200 families that are connected to Evraz that are in jeopardy because of what the United States is doing."

More than 700 steelworkers and their families came to a Canada Day picnic to greet Trudeau.

Marlene Boucher, event coordinator at Evraz, said they put together the event as soon as they learned the Prime Minister would be visiting.

"We were unaware of this until about a week ago so we pulled all together in less than a week and got this whole event organized because we were so thrilled to have the opportunity to host the Prime Minster here."