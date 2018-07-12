Saskatchewan premier has no plans to visit protest camp outside legislature

Saskatchewan's premier says he has no plans to visit a protest camp that has been set up across from the legislature since late February.

Scott Moe says he has never previously visited any protest in front of the legislature.

The Justice for Our Stolen Children camp was started to protest racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children apprehended by child-welfare workers.

The provincial government and the protesters met on July 2 and campers want another meeting.

Protester Robyn Pitawanakwat said Wednesday that campers need to see a number of changes within Child and Family Services before they will leave.

The campers provided the government with a formal letter outlining the issues they presented at the meeting and are expecting a response shortly.