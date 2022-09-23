Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Saskatchewan

No injuries, suspect in custody after gun incident at F.W. Johnson Collegiate: Regina police

A suspect is in custody after an incident involving a gun led to a lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate in the city's east end on Friday morning, Regina police say.

School lockdown, secure-the-building modes now lifted

CBC News ·
Roughly a dozen Regina police cruisers surrounded F.W. Johnson Collegiate in the city's east end Friday morning, after a gun incident at the school. (Adam Bent/CBC)

A suspect is in custody after an incident involving a gun led to a lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate in the city's east end on Friday morning, Regina police say.

A phone call at about 9:15 a.m. CST alerted police about a gun in the school, according to a video update from Regina police Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies.

"Our officers immediately responded and a lockdown was immediately enacted as well as a secure-the-building for neighbouring schools," Davies said. "We have no information that any shots were fired and there were no injuries reported to us."

More information will be released as the investigation continues, Davies said.

Regina Public Schools has confirmed with CBC News that all lockdown and secure-the-building modes have been lifted at the schools affected.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now