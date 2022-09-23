No injuries, suspect in custody after gun incident at F.W. Johnson Collegiate: Regina police

A suspect is in custody after an incident involving a gun led to a lockdown at F.W. Johnson Collegiate in the city's east end on Friday morning, Regina police say.

A phone call at about 9:15 a.m. CST alerted police about a gun in the school, according to a video update from Regina police Deputy Chief Lorilee Davies.

"Our officers immediately responded and a lockdown was immediately enacted as well as a secure-the-building for neighbouring schools," Davies said. "We have no information that any shots were fired and there were no injuries reported to us."

Update: Suspect in custody following incident at East Regina High School<br><br>Deputy Chief <a href="https://twitter.com/RpsLorilee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RpsLorilee</a> provides more details in this video. <a href="https://twitter.com/RegPublicSchool?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RegPublicSchool</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/FWJohnsonRegina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FWJohnsonRegina</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RCSD_No81?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCSD_No81</a> <a href="https://t.co/oTZu1kvYoU">pic.twitter.com/oTZu1kvYoU</a> —@reginapolice

More information will be released as the investigation continues, Davies said.

Regina Public Schools has confirmed with CBC News that all lockdown and secure-the-building modes have been lifted at the schools affected.