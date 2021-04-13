Quiet removal of Regina's John A. Macdonald statue motivated by security concerns: documents

The contentious future of a statue of Sir. John A. Macdonald that used to stand in Regina's Victoria Park was decided by a 7-4 city council vote earlier this year.

Just two weeks later, in the early hours of a snow-covered April morning, the statue was removed quickly and quietly.

The removal came with little fanfare and no communication until after the job was done.

It was all part of a plan by City of Regina staff members, according to a cache of internal emails released under Saskatchewan's freedom of information legislation. The documents were first reported on by the Regina Leader-Post.

Security, protestors and in the dead of night

Many of the emails were completely redacted, but the documents still provide some insight into the plan created by city staff.

The secretive nature of the statue's removal was the result of security concerns, according to email exchanges between Mark Sylvestre, a co-ordinator for cultural development with the city, and Todd Gall of the Regina Police Service.

The emails are dated March 31, the day councillors approved the removal of the statue.

Sylvestre wrote that staff wanted to remove the Macdonald statue within a month and wanted guidance from police on whether officers should be there to monitor the situation, as well as what time police thought would be best to conduct the operation.

"[The] City of Victoria did it in the middle of the night with Police presence I think," Sylvestre wrote.

Gall concurred with an assessment that at least two officers would act as security, with the city paying for the special duty.

In the days ahead of the statue's removal, internal emails paint a picture of a city bureaucracy hard at work creating a communication strategy around its plan.

Staff were also working to prepare for the launch of Be Heard Regina, an online platform that would facilitate conversations on the legacy of Canda's first Prime Minister.

LISTEN | Regina Mayor Sandra Masters spoke with The Morning Edition's Stefani Langenegger in April about the decision to put the statue in storage The Morning Edition - Sask 8:16 Mayor Sandra Masters talks city council decision to put John A. MacDonald statue in storage Regina's city council voted on whether to remove the Sir John A. Macdonald statue from Victoria Park. The vote comes after demonstrations and a petition last summer to remove it from the park because of the Prime Minister's role in residential schools. 8:16

Staff monitored social media posts and collected news articles as they attempted to gauge public reaction to the impending removal of the statue.

At least one tweet from Senator Denise Batters was flagged by staff as a trending topic.

The tweet, which tagged the City of Regina, was a letter asking the city to keep the statue and "not erase our history."

The removal

The actual plan for removing the statue was ready and completed by April 9, according to an email from Mark Sylvestre.

Wilco, a landscaping company, was contracted to remove the statue for fee of around $2,000.

Workers would begin the removal on April 13 at 6:30 a.m. CST, with the process predicted to take somewhere between one-and-a-half to two hours.

City councillors and the mayor's office were notified by email about the city's plan less than 24 hours ahead of the statue's removal.

"Administration has confirmed with Elder/Knowledge Keeper Larry Oakes that no ceremony will be required for the removal of the statue," the email distributed to elected officials reads.

In total, the cost for the statue's removal came to $3,890: $2,000 to Wilco, $1,050 for "facilities site repair" and $840 for the two Regina police officers assigned to monitor the scene.

The plan worked as intended. There were no major disruptions to the statue's removal.

A public art collection curator was on site to make sure the statue was handled properly.

The statue was then moved to the Chrysler Building in the City of Regina's Parks Yard.

It will remain in storage until until consultations are complete and a new location is determined. The statue will be reinstalled with additional context.

A report by city administrators found that the statue overlooks the negative impacts Macdonald's policies and initiatives have had on Indigenous peoples.

"These policies include use of day schools and residential schools as tools of assimilation, relocation of Indigenous Peoples away from traditional hunting and fishing areas to make room for European settlement, and an inadequate and often corrupt system for delivering rations to reserves," the report said.