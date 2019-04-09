Regina woman looking for a job wants more understanding about her anxiety and service dog
'Since I put Eddie in my cover letter ... I haven't gotten any calls back': Karlee Rabby
Karlee Rabby says her job searches begin just like everybody else's, by submitting a cover letter and resume. She says she usually gets a lot of calls because she has good references and a lot of job experience. She is set to graduate with her degree in June.
Then Eddie, Rabby's psychiatric service dog, came into the picture. Eddie is still in training, but he helps Rabby manage anxiety attacks.
"A lot of people see him as a reason why not to hire me," she said.
"Since I put Eddie in my cover letter... I haven't gotten any calls back."
Rabby estimates she has sent out around 100 applications. On Monday, she came to the Job Fair for People with Disabilities, put on by the Neil Squire Society, to hopefully find a job.
"It feels really nice to be able to talk to somebody and be like 'Hey, this is my service dog and as you can see, he's not scary and he's not disrupting anybody and he's not going to be an issue,'" she said.
"I feel like the face-to-face is really helping me, and it seems to be humanizing me a little bit more than what you see on paper."
Rabby said that she and Eddie are working on something called pressure therapy, which is something that helps get her out of an anxiety attack.
"I kind of lovingly call it his punches because when I'm getting really anxious, he'll jump up on my lap and just kind of swat me in the face until I pay attention to him," she said.
"We're working on it. He's doing really, really well."
With files from Alec Salloum
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.