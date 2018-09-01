Regina woman medals in international jiu-jitsu competition after four months of training

"Brute force and ignorance."

That's how Inga Hammer says she went from feeling dejected that the University of Regina (U of R) wrestling program was cancelled to winning an international jiu-jitsu championship in just four months.

After the wrestling program was cancelled, Hammer said she was in limbo. She didn't know what the future held for wresting at her level in the city.

"There really wasn't anything happening for practices and the team essentially was just left out in the ether," she said.

But then a friend she knew through wrestling reached out to her and a few others and offered them a place to train in jiu-jitsu.

"That really gave me an outlet for that period of time when there was no wrestling."

Hammer said she wants to continue training in both jiu-jitsu and wrestling. (Submitted) The transition was pretty natural, as Hammer said there are a lot of similarities in the two sports.

"When it comes down to it, it's grappling. It's moving another person and being able to manipulate someone else's body," she said.

Hammer started training in May. Just last week, she took home a gold medal in the Las Vegas Summer International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship. She even had to take a month off in that time due to a back injury.

She credited her success to her wrestling background.

"It was a matter of breaking a couple habits from wrestling and trying to add in mostly some defence and a couple of submission-based moves into my repertoire," she said.

"There's still just an ocean of things to learn for jiu-jitsu if I want to continue on that path."

Despite the success, Hammer said she's not giving up on wrestling. She said she'd like to maybe compete in both sports.

"If I can find a way to train with wrestling a couple times a week and maybe jiu-jitsu a couple times a week and find a balance there, without making my husband too lonely at home, that would be my goal."