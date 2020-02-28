Regina school formerly known as Jean Vanier to announce new name Wednesday

The Regina Catholic School Division will release details about the new name for the school formerly named after Jean Vanier during a board meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

Vanier, who died in Paris last year, was a once-respected Canadian religious figure who founded L'Arche, an organization that has people with and without intellectual disabilities live together in communities around the world.

But an inquiry commissioned last year by L'Arche found that its founder had sexually abused six adult women between 1970 and 2005.

The Regina Catholic School Division said in February, after the information was released by L'Arche, that it would discuss renaming Jean Vanier School.

The name change has since been finalized, and will be revealed at Wednesday's meeting, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.