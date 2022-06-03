Regina jail death under investigation

An inmate has died at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre.

The provincial government says the man, 37 was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release, corrections staff called paramedics, who tried to save him, but were unsuccessful.

He was declared dead at 5:55 p.m. CST.

The circumstances around his death have not been released. The province says it was not COVID-19 related.

The RCMP, the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety are investigating.

The man's name hasn't been released. The government said his next of kin have been notified.