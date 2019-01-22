Regina issues stop-work order on demolition of CNIB building due to lack of permit

The city of Regina says it has issued a stop-work-order on the demolition of the former CNIB building in Wascana Park because the city hasn't received an application for a demolition permit.

On Monday CBC asked the city if a permit had been obtained. The city replied by email Tuesday.

"The City has not received an application for a demolition permit for 2550 Broad Street," the email said. "We are working with the developer to resolve this in a timely fashion.

"A stop work order has been issued and will remain in place until the demolition is approved."

While Wascana Park is the responsibility of the Provincial Capital Commission, the city is responsible for issuing construction-related permits for the park.

"The city has a five year agreement with the Provincial Capital Commission to provide building standards services on a fee for services basis, including the issuing building and demolition permits," the city's email said.

Demolition began yesterday

Yesterday, crews with track-hoes and trucks began tearing into the brick building and taking away the debris.

The building was constructed in Wascana Park in 1955.

In a news release Monday, Brandt Developments said the building has been vacant since 2016, when it was condemned for safety reasons.

The release also said "the Provincial Capital Commission granted approval for the project last year and construction of the new facility is expected to begin later this year."

While the project itself has been given the green light, the specific design hasn't yet been approved.

According to an email from the PCC, it received Brandt's detailed design plans on Jan. 4 and they are now being reviewed by the Architectural Advisory Committee.

"They must then be approved by the PCC board to ensure they meet the guidelines outlined in the Wascana Centre Master Plan, and that approval hasn't happened yet," the email said.

Brandt Developments said the new building will take up the same amount of land as the former CNIB building.

Critics say this project, as well as the Conexus building under construction nearby, are contrary to the spirit of the traditional restriction on commercial development in the park.

Brandt's news release said it's seeking other commercial tenants for the new building, but will make room for not-for-profits such as CNIB to operate rent-free.