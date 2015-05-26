Regina introduces garbage robot to track proper recycling among residents

Beginning this week, the City of Regina is enlisting the help of robots to perfect its recycling program.

Yes, robots.

Until the end of October, Regina will use a new automated technology developed by Prairie Robotics to check the contents of blue recycling carts. This new move will temporarily eliminate visual checks physically completed by staff.

The city said this is a continuation of its CartSmart Program to help encourage proper garbage and recycling sorting. It is also meant to gather information on common recycling mistakes, according to the city.

"The city is focused on increasing the amount of waste we divert from the landfill through public education. When the wrong items are placed in the recycling cart, they can injure workers at the recycling facility, lower the quality of good recyclables and damage sorting equipment," said executive director of citizen services Kim Onrait.

So, how does this R2D2 of trash work?

A camera installed on a recycling truck will take an image of the blue cart's contents when it is emptied. Then software will track items that don't belong in that cart.

According to the city, if an "unacceptable item" is spotted, an "Oops" mail-out will be delivered to the bin's household. The mail-out will detail the incorrect item or items, along with what the city is calling "helpful tips."

The city said the new robotic technology will allow it to educate more residents and increase the number of blue recycling carts checked from 2,000 in 2020 to 10,000 in 2021.

In 2020, the annual curbside recycling contamination rate was 9.5 per cent. According to the city, this is the lowest rate ever recorded in Regina.