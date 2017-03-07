Skip to Main Content
Layoff notices issued to air traffic controllers at Regina International Airport before review complete

The notices were given amid a Nav Canada service review at the airport, which was looking at whether it was necessary to keep the control tower.

Airport authority, province trying to reverse the decision

Emily Pasiuk · CBC News ·
The airport authority is upset the decision was made before the review was complete. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Air traffic controllers at Regina's International Airport have been given layoff notices. 

The notices were given amid a service review at the airport, which was looking at whether it was necessary to keep the control tower. Nav Canada — which runs the tower — is in charge of that review, which was supposed to take until spring, with the ensuing report being given to Transport Canada.

James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, said the airport was promised robust consultation, but they had one session in early January and the notices were given at the end of January. He said the notices indicate the intention of Nav Canada to close the control tower. 

The airline industry has been devastated by COVID-19.

Premier Scott Moe tweeted about the news Monday, saying: "Now is not the time to be making a decision like this. While the number of flights in and out of YQR is greatly reduced right now, this will change when we emerge from pandemic and YQR will be an important part of Regina's and Saskatchewan's strong economic recovery."

His tweet featured a letter from the provincial minister of highways, Fred Bradshaw, to federal minister of transport, Omar Alghabra. The letter asks Alghabra to step in and reverse the layoffs and to not put the airport under review for this type of action for at least a year.

Bogusz said these layoffs are very concerning and that the loss of the traffic control tower would strangle growth of the airport. 

"We're not even yet out of the month of January. Nav Canada originally contacted our airport back in mid-November, had promised a robust consultation process, full transparency and [said they'd] give an opportunity to have responses and [have] things be heard," he said.  

That did not happen, according to Bogusz.

Bogusz said he reached out to Nav Canada with his concerns but was not satisfied with their response.

"This is just unreasonable to me that at this early stage in the process, without even a completed report, there's already notices being issued about closing down towers," Bogusz said. 

