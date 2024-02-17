Inquest ordered in 2021 death of Regina sleep clinic patient

The chief coroner of the Saskatchewan Cornoners Service is launching a public inquest into a man who died at a Regina hospital in 2021 after he experienced breathing issues and an altercation with security.

On the morning of Sept. 21, 2021, George Meldrum, 46, was at the Regina General Hospital's sleep clinic on the morning of Sept. 21, the province said in a Friday news release announcing the inquest.

He was transferred to the hospital's emergency department because of breathing concerns, the release said.

Later that afternoon, security personnel tried to restrain him following what the release describes as an "incident," and he became unresponsive.

Staff at the hospital tried to save the man, but he died, according to the release.

Coroner William Davern will preside at the public inquest, to be held March 18-22 at the Royal Hotel in Regina.

The chief coroner can launch an inquest into the death of any person, according to the government release.

The purpose of the inquest is to determine who died, when, where, the nature of the death and the cause.

After the inquest is over a coroner's jury could make recommendations to prevent deaths under similar circumstances.