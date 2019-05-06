Inquest into the police shooting of Geoff Morris scheduled to begin in August

A public inquest set to begin next month will attempt to determine what happened the night Geoff Morris died.

Morris, 41, was shot and killed by police after officers responded to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Halifax Street in Regina on the evening of May 4, 2019.

Police said they found Morris armed with a knife and holding a woman hostage.

Police Chief Evan Bray said in 2020 that officers attempted to de-escalate, but that an officer feared someone could be seriously injured and fired his gun.

Police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich told The Canadian Press last year that the officer who shot Morris was given time off and has since returned to duty,

Kahaila Morris, a 16-year-old Grade 11 student, is still looking for answers in the death of her father, Geoff Morris, who was shot and killed by a Regina police officer in May of 2019. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

Since Morris' death, his family has repeatedly called for answers on what happened that night.

The inquest is expected to start that process.

It will begin at 10 a.m. CST on Aug. 9 at the Atlas Hotel on Albert Street in Regina.

The purpose of such inquests is to establish the circumstances that led to the death. It is not a criminal trial. The coroner's jury will make recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.

Coroner Brent Gough will preside over the inquest.