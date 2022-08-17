As Regina faces infrastructure funding gap, council committee will consider policy to manage city's assets

Regina city council's executive committee is set to examine the state of the city's infrastructure as it considers a proposal for a policy that will help it manage those assets.

The pair of interconnected motions are on the agenda for the committee's meeting on Wednesday.

According to a report set to be discussed at the meeting, the city has assets with a total replacement value of $12.9 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2020.

That list includes thousands of kilometres of roads, 153 ball diamonds, 84 bridges, 158 transit and paratransit buses, seven fire stations and one landfill.

The multibillion-dollar total replacement value represents the cost of replacing an asset with a new asset of similar standard and function in present day value.

However, the total replacement value does not include the cost of day-to-day operations or the impacts on other resources in close proximity that may be disrupted if the original asset is replaced.

For example, the total replacement cost of a water pipe under a roadway does not include the cost of the resulting repairs for the road above the pipe.

The total replacement value is used by the City of Regina to understand the scale and magnitude of an asset's worth.

According to the report, 75 per cent of the city's assets are in very good to fair condition while 17 per cent are in poor to very poor condition, which means they are in need of action in the form of investment or repurposing.

The service areas with the assets in the worst condition include stormwater and wasterwater assets, according to the report.

The amount of assets that need to potentially be replaced or repurposed means that there will be a funding gap if the funding levels remain as planned, the report says.

It says that over the next 20 years, approximately $4.5 billion of funding is needed to replace assets, compared to projected funding of approximately $3.9 billion — a gap of approximately $655 million.

Asset management strategy

However, a second motion in front of the committee would see city staff create a policy that will oversee how the city manages its assets going forward.

The creation of the asset management strategy is necessary to "confirm [city council's] commitment to sound and prudent stewardship of the city's assets," according to the motion.

It would allow the city manager, the recently selected Niki Anderson, to create more programs that will help deal with its deteriorating assets.

The executive committee can decide to not create an asset management policy. However, the report warns that would mean a lack of an overarching policy to drive a consistent approach.

It would also create "a lack of clarity" around the expectations between city council and city administration, the report says.

The infrastructure report is set to be accepted and filed, while the asset management policy will need to be approved at a meeting of Regina city council.

Executive committee is set to begin at 9 a.m.