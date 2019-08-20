New information centre unveiled in downtown Regina

A new information pavilion in downtown Regina, opened on Tuesday, aims to inform people while also drawing them to City Square Plaza.

Judith Veresuk, with the Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID), said she hopes the new building provides newcomers and residents alike with information about what's happening in the downtown district and the rest of Queen City.

"When you go through the pavilion you'll see information provided to us by Tourism Regina that helps us promote all of our community, not just what's happening downtown," Veresuk said.

The project was 10 years in the making, according to Veresuk. She said Tuesday's opening felt like 50 pounds off her shoulders.

The facility includes a lending library, where sports equipment or games can be rented out, and Wifi access. It will be open six days a week between Victoria Day long weekend and the Labour Day long weekend and for special events the remainder of the year.

Traffic woes not a concern

Both Regina Mayor Michael Fougere and Veresuk were unfazed by the construction projects going on in the area.

Veresuk said it might be taking some people a bit of time to get used to, but construction on Victoria Avenue is acting as a good "pilot project" for people to familiarize themselves with the process when the project shifts gears to a busier part of that road next year.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere takes a pamphlet from Judith Veresuk at the window of City Square Plaza's new information kiosk, located on the corner of 12 Ave. and Lorne St. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Fougere said construction is always a "good news, bad news" thing.

"I think [construction is] good for those who are downtown, I think they appreciate and understand the need for infrastructure renewal, but also better quality of services, and this is what this building represents," he said.

Second pavilion in the works

Veresuk said she hopes to see a second pavilion built soon.

Original plans indicate the building is to be some kind of food service station, but Veresuk said there's been more demand from the public to build a washroom in the area.

"I know they're doing the research right now, so I would assume before the end of 2019 they'll have a report back to council," she said.