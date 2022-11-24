Regina's Indigenous procurement policy takes shape as step toward economic reconciliation

Regina is one step closer to having an Indigenous procurement policy.

According to city officials, once implemented it will be the city's first policy that directly responds to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

"If you're acknowledging the harms and mistakes of the past, then this is one of the harms and mistakes," said Mayor Sandra Masters.

"There's not intergenerational kind of businesses in Indigenous communities necessarily to the extent that there are in non-Indigenous [communities]."

The City of Regina spent $205 million on procurement in 2022. Just $300,000 dollars — or 0.15 per cent — went to Indigenous businesses.

The policy increases that commitment, stating that a minimum of 20 per cent of Regina's procurement contracts be held by Indigenous vendors.

In a report presented to executive committee, last year's spending percentage is expected to "grow exponentially" with the implementation of the policy.

However, there is no timeline for when the city would be required to meet the goal of 20 per cent. Staff admitted to the executive committee that some of the finer details in the agreement need to be ironed out.

Thomas Benjoe, CEO of File Hills Qu'Appelle Developments, says the strategy provides an exciting opportunity for Indigenous companies to move away from chasing a single big contract.

Indigenous companies will "be able to see contracts and revenue opportunities on an annual basis. So things aren't as peaks and valley," he said.

Benjoe helped develop the policy as part of a 23-person Indigenous procurement advisory committee created to advise the city.

The strategy means that young Indigenous people interested in becoming entrepreneurs will be able to see success and be encouraged to create their own path forward, Benjoe said.

"It's a long time coming and I think we can be very proud of our community and in our city for taking such a large leadership step in the right direction," he said.

'Meaningful economic reconciliation'

The policy received unanimous support at executive committee on Wednesday but must still pass a vote at a meeting of Regina city council.

The City of Regina will not be the first to have an Indigenous procurement policy. Saskatoon already has a policy in place while Brampton, Ont., Toronto and Vancouver have procurement goals for ensuring suppliers are diverse.

City officials say the benchmark of 20 per cent was reached by considering the growing Indigenous population in Regina and Saskatchewan.

The 2021 census shows 10.3 per cent of Regina's population are Indigenous while Saskatchewan as a whole sits at 17 per cent.

The benchmark is meant to be serve an an achievable requirement that represents the population and demonstrates the City of Regina's "meaningful economic reconciliation efforts," according to the report presented to executive committee.

Masters says the goal will help meet the Truth and Reconciliation Commission call to action #57 — ensuring a duty to reconciliation for all public servants. It also responds to call to action #92 — a commitment of meaningful consultation, building respectful relationships, obtaining informed consent of Indigenous peoples before proceeding with economic development projects and ensuring that Indigenous peoples have equitable access to jobs, training and education opportunities.

"Economic equity is, in some respects, imperative for the future," Masters said.

Masters said that her role as the first woman to be elected mayor of Regina has had an effect on young women in the community, explaining that seeing tangible results makes a difference.

She believes the same is true for Indigenous youth in Regina and that the policy will create the same growth for entrepreneurs.

"It's really about reframing the opportunity and the hope that everyone can have," Masters said.