Turning 'good intentions to concrete results': Regina business event focuses on economic reconciliation

An event intended to embrace the concept of economic reconciliation is coming back to Regina this week.

Produced by the B.C.-based company Raven Events, this year's annual Advanced Business Match event, which begins Monday in Regina, is meant to bring together Indigenous and non-Indigenous entrepreneurs, businesses, organizations and government agencies.

"It's about empowering Indigenous communities to use their natural resources to support their people, as well as connecting non-Indigenous business with Indigenous communities for mutually beneficial projects," a press release for the ABM Indigenous: Prairies event says.

"It's the brainchild of two business partners; one Indigenous, the other a German-born Canadian, who saw the opportunity that the concept of economic reconciliation provides for shared success," according to the release.

ABM uses a digital platform where entrepreneurs and business owners can "match-up" and schedule meetings with investors and other business owners before the event. They then meet face-to-face on the event floor to discuss opportunities.

ABM began in 2012 as the Aboriginal Business Match, with a goal "to connect First Nations with mainstream business opportunities to support self-determination and economic reconciliation," the event's website says. It now travels between several Canadian and U.S. cities.

Organizer L. Maynard Harry, who goes by his traditional name, Qwastanaya, says the event has been successful over its seven years.

"I think we're doing it right," he said. "Regina has always been one of our more energetic events."

The event has several partners this year, including the Yorkton Tribal Council, the government of Saskatchewan, FHQ Developments and Economic Development Regina.

A variety of entrepreneurs and organizations will be in attendance from the construction, education and training, and energy and mining sectors, among others.

"Cities and municipalities are registering as well. They come and they have the opportunity to meet 21 individual First Nations or tribal councils," Qwastanaya said. "A corporation can meet with another corporation if there's a need that can fill something of theirs."

What is economic reconciliation?

Qwastanaya says that economic reconciliation means different things to different people, but is important. While governments talk about being in and out of recession, he says, Indigenous people "have been in a recession for 150 years."

"Economic reconciliation is how we turn good intentions to concrete results that bring positive change to our children and our communities," Qwastanaya said.

"There's 634 First Nations across Canada. Every leader in the country is working towards overcoming [challenges]."

He says that reconciliation in business is "critically important," and that businesses should be considering future generations when thinking about economic reconciliation.

The ABM event is being held at Regina's Delta Hotel until Wednesday.