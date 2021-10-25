Moose Jaw woman charged with impaired driving after string of hit and runs in downtown Regina

A Moose Jaw woman is facing several impaired driving charges after a series of crashes in downtown Regina last week.

Police said in a news release that it began around 7:30 a.m. CST last Friday when the woman rear-ended a waste disposal truck stopped at a red light at the intersection of 12th Avenue and Rose Street.

When officers arrived, they tapped on the woman's window but she was unresponsive, police said.

"The driver of the Chrysler didn't exit the vehicle and could not be roused by officers banging on the window, so officers broke a back window to check on her," the RPS release said. "She was roused by physical contact but still would not exit the car or turn off the engine."

At that point, the woman drove forward then reversed into a patrol car and a City of Regina truck before driving off, police said.

Shortly after, another call came in about the same vehicle striking a parked car in the 1800 block of Smith Street.

"A police supervisor vehicle pulled in behind with police lights activated and before the officer could exit the vehicle, [the woman's vehicle] reversed, struck the police vehicle and fled," the release said.

Officers used a spike belt to stop the car on the 2100 block of Retallack Street. The driver was then safely taken into custody, police said.

Six vehicles were damaged in this string of hit and runs, but no one was hurt, police said.

The 29-year-old woman is now charged with impaired driving, exceeding .08 in a breathalyzer test, evading police twice and five hit and runs.

She's expected to appear in provincial court on these charges Nov. 17.