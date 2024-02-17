Regina Humane Society struggles with unprecedented influx of dogs post-pandemic

The Regina Humane Society says it's almost at capacity with dogs and puppies. To help these furry friends find a home, it's now giving them out for as low as $25.

Before Friday's announcement, the adoption fee for a canine ranged from $200 to $375.

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) said it's housing more than 40 dogs at its facility. Bill Thorn, director of marketing and communications, said the unprecedented number of dogs is inching close to more than they can safely accommodate.

"We are getting to the point where we are getting full and if we have a bunch that need to come in or something like that, we're going to be in trouble," he said.

The RHS works with the City of Regina to impound pets for bylaw violations. Pets with identification are held for 10 days and pets without identification are held for three days. If these pets are not claimed by their owners within this time, the pets that are deemed adoptable after multiple tests.

Bill Thorn, director of marketing and communications, said the unprecedented number of dogs at the facility is inching closer to what they can accommodate (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Thorn said what's really causing the crowding is a steep increase in the number of dogs being surrendered, especially post-pandemic.

In 2023, the RHS accepted 156 more dogs and puppies than in prior years. It says that trend has continued into 2024.

Thorn said the rising cost-of-living, the ongoing housing crisis and extended wait times for veterinarians could all be factors.

"There's no one reason. It's the combination of the perfect storm and these things coming. We just don't want the animals to pay the price," he said.

Thorn said RHS had times during the pandemic when it had no dogs up for adoption.

The newly announced $25 adoption fee will still include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, tattoo, microchip and a post-adoption veterinary exam.

Sean Clark, a dog owner from Regina, was visiting the facility with his family. Clark adopted a dog more than seven years ago, but he said he was at the shelter to make some new furry friends. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Taylor Ruecker, a creative co-ordinator with the shelter, adopted a dog last year at a similar discount event at the RHS, but she says there's a lot more associated with raising a dog than just walking them home.

"To have a dog, it costs quite a bit actually. Their food is about $100 every few weeks," she said.

Ruecker has two dogs. She said the one she got during the pandemic struggled once everything went back to normal.

"She had some separation anxiety, so it was really hard to leave her alone after the pandemic, but we worked with her," she said.

Ruecker said getting a second dog last year helped both deal with the absence of their owners better.

Taylor Ruecker, a creative coordinator with the shelter, adopted a dog last year at a similar discount event at the RHS. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Sean Clark, a dog owner from Regina, was visiting the RHS facility with his family this week. Clark adopted a dog more than seven years ago, but said he was at the shelter to make some new furry friends.

"This would be a really great opportunity to come in and look at adopting a dog right now," he said.

Clark said his dog, Bambam, is a part of his family.

"[Bambam] is like my best friend, my wife's best friend, my daughter's best friend," he said.