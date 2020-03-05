City of Regina advised to approve rezoning for Regina Humane Society space in Harbour Landing

The Regina Humane Society is looking to build in Harbour Landing but requires the parcel of land it's eyeing to be rezoned.

The address, 4900 Parliament Avenue, does not currently allow for a structure with a floor area of more than 1,000 square metres or for use with animals.

It's also currently a mixed low-rise zone — a mixed high-rise zone is needed.

City administration is recommending that the Regina Planning Commission rezone the parcel to allow the Humane Society's application to proceed.

Administration is also recommending the commission approve a discretionary use "animal support."

The parcel of land is located on Parliament Avenue between Harbour Landing Drive and James Hill Road, according to a city report.

That's where the Humane Society wants to build its "animal community centre" — a place envisioned as having a retail store, classrooms and exhibits, adoption areas, actual animal shelters and a veterinary clinic.

The total floor space for the building, including outdoor space, is just over 3,500 square metres.