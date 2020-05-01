Regina Humane Society plans to replace shelter with modern community centre in Harbour Landing

The Regina Humane Society's (RHS's) hope to build a new shelter is one step closer to reality after Wednesday's city council meeting.

The RHS's request for the city to rezone space to clear the way for a new facility in Harbour Landing was approved at the meeting.

The RHS is currently located on the northern outskirts of the city in a 50-year-old building constructed by volunteers with donated materials.

The organization's executive director has a vision for the new facility as a community hub.

"This community centre is as much about people as it is about animals, and the design will certainly reflect that," said Lisa Koch.

A dog kennel in Regina Humane Society's current facility. (Submitted by Lisa Koch)

Koch said the Regina Humane Society wants a space where animals aren't stuck in small cages. She said the organization is limited in what it can do for its animals because of the "deplorable" state of the building.

"The relationship that we have with our pets improves our quality of life, and certainly it is very meaningful as many people have found out during this pandemic," said Koch.

"The facility will be designed so it is stress free for the animals, but also for people."

A cat kennel at Regina Humane Society's current facility. (Submitted by Lisa Koch)

Koch said the space will have home-like habitats for all the animals, with no bars or cages, and lots of sunlight and opportunity for socialization for the animals. She also said the plan is to expand veterinary services to meet the needs of homeless, neglected and abused pets.

"We see ourselves as a temporary home for animals, and we certainly want to make the space be more like a home for the animals and certainly the spaces themselves are going to reflect that," said Koch.

Koch hopes that by moving from the outskirts of the city to Harbour Landing, the shelter will be more accessible to the community.

"I think that the animals will feel more at home with those bright, open spaces and certainly by the two-legged visitors that we're going to be able to have in the shelter," said Koch.

"It's going to be such an open, welcoming accessible space for people to be able to come in and just spend time with the animals."