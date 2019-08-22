79 cats and kittens seized from Regina home after 'living among garbage, feces and urine'

The Regina Humane Society said it seized 79 cats and kittens from a home where the animals were "living among garbage, feces and urine and without proper access to food and water," according to a press release on Thursday.

Many of the animals are now ready for adoption from the humane society and the cost has been slashed to $50 for kittens four months old and younger until Aug. 31.

Adoption fees have been completely waived for adult cats.

"Our first priority was to provide emergent care such as food and water and treating any animals in immediate distress, followed by a general health assessment of each animal", said Dr. Katherine Ball, the society's director of veterinary care.

"With so many felines together, maintaining the health of each animal also becomes a concern and a considerable cost."

It's unclear when the seizure was made but the release said the animal welfare officers made the discovery after responding to a possible animal hoarding case. CBC has contacted the RHS for further comment.

No details were released about possible charges under the Animal Protection Act as the matter is still under investigation.