Man accused of human trafficking in Regina arrested in Montreal

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Montreal and will be returned to Regina to appear in court on human-trafficking-related charges.

Daniel Khet, 26, was arrested on Aug. 28 for something unrelated to his warrant.

Khet was charged earlier this year after an investigation into offences alleged to have taken place in Saskatchewan between the end of March and the beginning of April 2019.

He was remanded in Montreal and is set to appear in court in Regina on charges related to that investigation, including two counts of uttering threats, assault, forcible confinement, multiple human trafficking charges and charges related to procuring and advertising sexual services.

Khet will make his first appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.