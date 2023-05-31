Regina quietly announces $35 million in federal housing funds

The City of Regina has overhauled its regulations around density and development, and will now have federal money to show for it.

On Friday, Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Mayor Sandra Masters quietly announced that the city will receive $35 million from Ottawa's housing accelerator fund (HAF).

The money is meant to fast track more than 1,000 housing units over the next three years, according to a news release.

The homes will be on top of what is normally built in the city.

Friday's announcement is the culmination of an application process that began in June 2023, when the city applied for $36.2 million from the federal government's Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and its housing accelerator fund.

The money awarded on Friday is a bit less than the original request from the city, but Masters still welcomed it.

"Innovation and transformation require investment that is sometimes beyond the means of the day-to-day operations of a city," she is quoted as saying in the news release. "We are committed to removing barriers to housing development, streamlining our zoning and permitting approval processes, and allowing for greater housing diversity and density to meet the evolving needs of our community."

The CMHC fund is meant to quickly increase housing supply across Canada. Successful applicants are expected to use the money on housing and infrastructure that supports.

Regina's action plan commits the city to a series local initiatives, including zoning changes to allow four units per residential lot, promoting density though multi-family homes and multiplexes, allowing greater density along urban corridors by increasing height limit restrictions and ensuring that different kinds of homes can be built in already established neighbourhoods.

Some of those changes have already been approved by Regina city council.

"By working with cities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford," said Fraser in a news release.

Regina's application and the changes have been warmly welcomed by experts and the development industry.

Along with the planning and zoning changes, the City of Regina will develop a funding program to cover pre-development costs for redevelopment of underused sites, and help build more homes by partnering with non-profit housing groups, according to the release.