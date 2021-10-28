Regina police investigate after house shot at 3 times in last week

Regina police are investigating after a house in Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood was shot at three times in the last week.

The first incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday, October 22. Someone in the house, which is located on the 1100 block of Cameron Street, told police they had heard an argument down the block and the sound of glass breaking.

Moments later, someone shot at their picture window.

A group of people was seen running away.

Police say they were already investigating the first incident when, on Tuesday, October 26, it happened again - at around the same time of morning, someone shot at the house.

Two people were seen outside.

And the house was shot at again on Wednesday, October 27, again at the same time of day.

This time a single man, who was wearing a black jacket over a red hoodie, was seen outside. He fled between houses, going eastbound.

Police are asking anyone who knows more about the shootings to contact them.

They say these incidents are "extremely concerning" for the home's residents and for the community at large.

There was a child sleeping inside of the home when at least one of the times shots were fired at the house.