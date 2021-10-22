Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Fire in Regina's Glencairn neighbourhood forces 6 people from home

A house fire in Regina has displaced six people, but no injuries were reported.

No injuries reported in Thursday morning blaze on Cannon Street, department says

Fire crews were called to a house on the 100 block of Cannon Street on Thursday morning. (Regina Fire & Protective Services/Twitter)

A house fire in Regina's Glencairn neighbourhood has displaced six people.

Firefighters were called to the home on Cannon Street, just north of Dewdney Avenue E., at 10:35 a.m. CST on Thursday, the fire department said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was contained to one room but there was significant smoke damage, the department said.

The residents are receiving help from the mobile crisis services.

No injuries were reported, and two dogs and one cat were also safely taken out of the home.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.

CBC News has asked the fire department for an update.

