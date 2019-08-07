Regina family narrowly escapes house fire

Jeanine Goodyear awoke early Tuesday morning to the sound of her dogs barking, an unusual thing for them. She presumed they just had to go outside.

She didn't sense anything was wrong as she approached her closed bedroom door in her Regina home.

"When I opened my door, I couldn't even see across the hallway," she said.

A fire had ignited in the kitchen of their home, caused by the toaster malfunctioning, according to the Regina fire department.

Goodyear, her boyfriend and her dad escaped just in time. She said she was thankful her three children were not at the home at the time as they were staying with Goodyear's mother.

Goodyear's kitchen was destroyed in the blaze. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC)

Her dogs also made it out, but her cats scattered in the aftermath of the fire. One was hit by a car and died while running away, she said.

"I feel devastated but I feel blessed at the same time," she said. "I'm very thankful that my kids are here and that I have the pets that I have, but I'm devastated for our loss."

Goodyear thinks that most of the items in her house cannot be salvaged.

Goodyear said she didn't check the smoke alarms when she moved in and only learned they were not functional because of the fire. The fire department confirmed that it established none of the battery-operated fire alarms were functioning, during an inspection of the home.

Soot is caked on the walls below pictures of Goodyear's family. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC)

Bylaw requires smoke alarms in rentals

The Regina Fire Bylaw has specific sections for smoke alarms in rental properties. Detectors have to be positioned outside of sleeping areas and they have to be hardwired, interconnected, and backed up by a nine-volt battery in case of power failure.

If landlords are not compliant with this part of the bylaw, they can be prosecuted directly or fined through the fire safety act, up to a fine of $25,000 a day, depending on a judge's ruling.

"Smoke detectors are the single most important safety device you can have in your home," Regina Fire Marshal Randy Ryba said.

"People such as the folks [Tuesday] are extremely fortunate, I'm very pleased that no one was injured. Very few people make it out of a burning house."

Ryba said he is still gathering information in trying to decide if and how to proceed with a case against the landlord.

Meanwhile, Goodyear and her family will begin the process of trying to get on their feet again. She said she is grateful for the help of her friends and neighbours.

"It's taught me a lesson to take precautions as well," Goodyear said.