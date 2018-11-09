Skip to Main Content
Crews battle Friday night house fire in Regina

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Friday night, on the 1300 block of Angus Street.

No official word on whether there are any injuries

Regina fire crews respond to the scene of a house fire on the 1300 block of Angus Street. (CBC News)

Police blocked off the roads leading to the single-storey house, while firefighters attacked the blaze from the back alley. It appeared to be under control by 9 p.m. CST.

Area residents reported seeing an ambulance on the scene, but late Friday, there was no official word on whether anyone was injured. 

It was a chilly night for emergency responders, with temperatures at -10 and dropping to -20 with the windchill.  

