Crews battle Friday night house fire in Regina

Emergency crews responded to a house fire on Friday night on the 1300 block of Angus St.

Police blocked off the roads leading to the single-storey house, while firefighters attacked the blaze from the back alley. It appeared to be under control by 9 p.m. CST.

Area residents reported seeing an ambulance on the scene, but late Friday, there was no official word on whether anyone was injured.

It was a chilly night for emergency responders, with temperatures at -10 and dropping to -20 with the windchill.