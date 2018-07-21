Police looking for suspects after weapons offence at Regina hotel

Regina Police have charged a man and a woman and are continuing to investigate, after getting a call about a weapons offence at a hotel on Victoria Avenue E.

Police were called to the hotel at 1 a.m. CST on Friday morning, after a group of men were seen leaving a third floor room with one man allegedly carrying a gun. An offensive gas, believed to be bear spray, was coming out of the room.

Four male suspects had left the hotel by the time police arrived. When members searched the third floor room to look for injured people, they found drug paraphernalia and what they believed to be methamphetamine.

An investigation led to police charging a 32-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both from Regina, with possession of a drug for the purpose of trafficking. The man is also facing charges of failure to comply, and failure to comply with a probation order. Both are scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday morning.

On Friday, police said they had not found a firearm yet, and had not found the bear spray they believe was involved in this incident.

Anyone who has information about this event is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.