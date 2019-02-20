Skip to Main Content
What does a $1.4M house look like? Regina hospitals lottery grand prize home revealed
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation launched its spring 2019 home lottery on Wednesday.

The $1.4-million grand prize home is in The Creeks. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC News)

You don't have to be a millionaire to own a $1.4 million home in Regina — you just have to have the right lottery ticket.

The grand prize is a house in The Creeks worth $1.4 million, along with $30,000 cash.

The foundation hopes to raise $3 million to support upgrades to the operating rooms at both Regina's General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital.

The foundation offered a look at the home that's up for grabs.

The home includes a wine cellar and poker table. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC News)
The lower level of the home also includes a rec room, gym and projector screen. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC News)
Century West Homes built the 4,200-square-foot house. (CBC News)
The master bathroom includes a freestanding copper tub. (CBC News)
The hospitals foundation says there will be more than 1,000 prizes in its lottery in addition to the grand prize home. (CBC News)
When the home is won, it will come fully furnished. (Regina Home Lottery Foundation)
The sunken living room includes a three-sided gas fireplace. (Hospitals of Regina Foundation)

