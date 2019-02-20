Photos
What does a $1.4M house look like? Regina hospitals lottery grand prize home revealed
You don't have to be a millionaire to own a $1.4 million home in Regina — you just have to have the right lottery ticket.
The Hospitals of Regina Foundation launched its spring 2019 home lottery on Wednesday.
The grand prize is a house in The Creeks worth $1.4 million, along with $30,000 cash.
The foundation hopes to raise $3 million to support upgrades to the operating rooms at both Regina's General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital.
The foundation offered a look at the home that's up for grabs.
Comments
