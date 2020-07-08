Regina hospital patient tested positive for COVID-19 after having surgery

A patient who had surgery at the Regina General Hospital earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19 after their procedure.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said the patient was "determined to be not COVID-19" before their procedure, but developed symptoms after the surgery was complete.

"As with any other COVID-19 patient, precautions were put into place to protect other patients and staff members," said the SHA in an emailed response to questions.

"Any staff member or physician who may have been exposed would be required to follow the appropriate protocols including self-monitoring, self-isolation and testing."

CBC has asked the health authority for more information about how many staff are isolating and if the incident has caused any delays for patients having surgical procedures.

The SHA said health care workers are subject to daily screening and continuous masking protocols.

Contact tracing and follow-up are done in all cases when an individual tests positive for COVID-19, it added.

There were three known active COVID-19 cases in Regina, among a total of 289 across the province, as of July 26, 2020.