Knife, gun, ammo seized after man arrested at Regina hospital: police
A 26-year-old man is facing numerous weapons charges after police say a gun and a knife were seized during an incident at the Regina General Hospital on Tuesday.
A knife-wielding man was reported on hospital property around 3:18 p.m. CST, police say. When he was challenged by a security guard, he refused to drop the knife, police said in a Wednesday news release.
When police officers arrived, the man dropped the weapon and tried to run away.
He was detained and arrested. After a search, police say they found a loaded sawed-off .22-calibre rifle and an over-capacity magazine in a backpack.
The Regina man's charges include:
- Assault with a weapon.
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order (six counts).
- Careless use of a firearm.
- Carrying a concealed weapon.
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.
- Possession of a firearm knowing its serial number has been tampered with.
The man is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.