City of Regina hoping to clear residential roads by mid-January
Residents can see when their neighbourhood is scheduled on the city's website
If you're in Regina and have been waiting for your street to be plowed, your time is coming.
Weather permitting, the city is aiming to clear more than 500 kilometres of residential roads by Jan. 16. Plows and crews will be on the roads between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST every day until the residential roads are done, the city says.
Residents can see when their neighbourhood is scheduled on the city's website. Cars will need to be off the street at the alloted times.
Tyler Bien, manager for roadways seasonal operations with the city, said windrows could remain in the residential areas.
"In the residential areas, which are the Category 5 streets, there is not a plan to remove those snow ridges. After the plow they will be placed along the side of the road," Bien said.
As for windrows on more major streets, Bien said the city is hoping to get those removed soon too.
"Our snow ridges that are currently on the Category 1, 2s, and 3s, we are removing those. They're based off of the priority of the street and the impact to safety that they pose," he said.
