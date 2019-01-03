There were six confirmed homicides in Regina last year, with the majority of victims in their 20s and the youngest a 16-year-old girl allegedly killed by another teen.

Regina police chief Evan Bray says the number of slain youths speaks to the growing problem of gangs in the city.

"We have a challenge with youth gangs in our city, there's no question about it," he said, adding the youth involvement is "sad and tragic."

B​ray says the prevalence of guns also plays a role in more serious crime.

"We''re investigating fights where an assault happens because someone squeezed the trigger on a firearm and often times those consequences are extremely dire."

No suspects charged

The first homicide happened on Jan. 23, 2018.

Police were called to a residence on the 1000 block of Retallack Street around 8:30 p.m. where a man was reported lying outside. They found Richard Francis Paul Bear, a 27-year-old a father of four, who was pronounced dead.

There are are no suspects in custody in the case.

As well, no suspects have been charged in the death of 2017 victims Thurston James Mintuck and Kelvin Kim Pasap.

​Asked about unsolved cases, Bray says investigations into homicides are complex and take time.

​In March 2018, the Regina Police Service laid first-degree-murder charges in connection with a 2016 homicide.

Cody Michael Gordon, 26, and Jeremiah Theodore Stonechild, 26, were charged in the 2016 death of Mackenzie Parker Keshane, 19.​

Regina police began investigating the death of Richard Francis Paul Bear, 27, after his body was found outside a home on the 1000 block of Retallack Street. (Alex Johnson/CBC)

Man fatally shot during home robbery

Justin Langan, 40, was shot in his home during a Sunday night robbery on Feb. 18, 2018.

Natalie Langan, his sister, spoke after his death and cried as she called Langan her protector. She told CBC she would remember him for his uncanny sense of humour and hard working attitude.

Justin Langan was injured during an alleged robbery and subsequently died from his injuries on Feb. 18, 2018. (Facebook)

Police charged Donald Chad Pelletier, 34, and Chad Barre, 31, with first-degree murder and other offences in connection with Langan's death.

Man killed in April

Police were called to a home the evening of April 5, 2018 for reports of an injured man on the 1100 block of King Street. Sampson Thunder Goodwill-Severight, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Justin Christopher Ford, 22, and Ragan Marlee Lavallee, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder.

In his obituary, people were asked to make donations in his name to the Regina Humane Society.

Man fatally shot while trying to steal gun

Shawn Coghill, 35, died during an attempt to steal a gun around 1:00 a.m. on May 23 2018.

Police were called to a home on Retallack Street where Shawn Cogill, 35, was fatally shot on May 23, 2018. (Craig Edwards/CBC)

Court heard Coghill and another man broke into a home to steal the gun. However, Brent Stacee Creely was in the basement and shot Coghill as he came down the stairs.

Creely, 26, was originally charged with second-degree murder.

The murder charge was stayed, but he was found guilty of careless use of firearm, two counts of possession of an unauthorized weapon and possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

Mother calls for justice

A 15-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder in the death of a girl, 16.

The girl's mother spoke at a gathering after the death and said "my daughter needs justice and I'm going to fight until she gets it."

She knelt in the grass and cautioned the youth around her in a circle against peer pressure. She also asked people to remember her daughter's smile and big heart.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder after an incident in Regina's North Central neighbourhood left a 16-year-old girl dead. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Fatally shot

Miguel Lucas Antoan Lane, 21, was shot and later died in hospital on Oct. 24, 2018. Police charged Austin Yates, 22, with second-degree murder in the death.

After his death, a friend said Lane was an "amazing guy who wanted the best for people around him."