Regina homicide victim found Thursday on St. John Street identified

A 61-year-old man killed in Regina on Thursday has been identified by police as Paul Richard Brule.

Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of St. John Street around 11:20 p.m. CST Thursday after reports of a dead man. They found Brule dead at the scene.

EMS were called to the scene who confirmed his death.

Douglas James Fletcher, 60, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Brule's death. He was arrested Friday and appeared in provincial court on Tuesday.

Brule is Regina's seventh homicide of 2019.