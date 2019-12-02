Weekend death now considered a homicide, say Regina police

Regina police say the death of a man found lying injured in the street Sunday morning is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Keenan Scott Toto, 23.

Officers arrived in the 1200 block of Queen Street around 4 a.m. CST Sunday in response to a call.

Major crimes and forensic identification units, as well as the coroner were called to the scene.

Police say they have notified the man's family and the victim services unit has been assigned to follow up with them.

Police say it's the city's ninth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.