Regina police investigating 11th homicide of 2021

Police in Regina are investigating the city's 11th homicide of 2021.

Officers were called to a home on the 900 block of King St. around 9:30 p.m. CST Wednesday, the Regina Police Service said in a Thursday news release.

They found an unresponsive man there and began CPR. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced the man dead.

He has been identified as Mitchell Lorne Oliver Anthony, 43. Police said his family has been notified.

The major crimes unit and the coroners service are still investigating. There have been no arrests.