Regina homicide victim was to be married this summer, mother of man's fiancée says

David Justin Lloyd Anderson did not get the chance marry his fiancée, but she saw his last moments and attempted to save his life, according to Kimberly Sinclair.

Sinclair's daughter, Tara-Lynne, had been engaged to Anderson for five months and the two had been planning to marry this summer.

Anderson was taken to hospital last Thursday after police received a call about an injured man on the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue. He was pronounced dead not long after.

Sinclair said Wednesday her daughter tried to save Anderson's life. Tara-Lynne even tried to take him to hospital by jumping in a nearby car that was unlocked and idling, Sinclair says.

"She's very traumatized over the situation."

A 21-year-old man, Michael Douglas Morrissette, was arrested in connection with Anderson's death on Saturday and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police are also searching for Morrissette's father, Michael Dennis Morrissette, who is also charged with murder.

Sinclair says Anderson, whose nickname was Cassius, knew Tara-Lynne, 27, for about three years. Her daughter has autism but was never judged by Anderson, she says.

"She loved him like he was her whole world," Sinclair said with tears in her eyes. "They loved each other so much and he's going to be very well missed — not just by us but by many others that seen him as family."

Sinclair said her daughter has not been alone since Anderson's death. Tara-Lynne has only had one night of sleep since Thursday and is barely eating, Sinclair said.

The family is in shock. Sinclair feels broken by the news.

"This guy that murdered him took so much from all of us. He didn't just take Cassius — he took a piece of all of our lives," Sinclair said.

"We're going to miss him for a very long time."

David Justin Lloyd Anderson, 36, died last week. Two men, a father and son, are charged in connection with his death. (Submitted)

Darren Muir said Anderson was easy to get along with and was enjoyable to be around. Muir is a family friend and is helping care for Tara-Lynne. Like Anderson, he has also lived on the streets, and he says Anderson was well known and well liked in the city's homeless community.

The night before he died, Muir was working on BMX bicycles with Anderson. Anderson liked working on them and Muir said he liked watching.

"I've been on the street for a lot of years myself and I know where he comes from," Muir said. "I enjoyed being with him. People met him and everybody was happy about him."

Muir said he knows a lot of younger people in the city who he calls "the street family." They've been stopping by to check on Sinclair's house since the news broke, he added.

"It's a big family here. A lot of people loved him," Muir said.