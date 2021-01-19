'We were so lucky': Regina homeowners cleaning up after giant pine tree snaps in winter storm

Like many in Saskatchewan, Regina homeowners Loretta and Blair McClinton are still cleaning up after last week's big winter storm.

Last Wednesday night, their decades-old backyard pine tree snapped in the 100 km/h wind gusts.

"All of a sudden I heard a loud cracking noise. My husband was still sleeping and I said, 'I think something's hit the house,'" Loretta remembered. "Then we looked [out the window] and we just went, 'Oh, my God!' We just couldn't believe what we saw."

She said they first checked the attic to make sure the tree didn't go through the roof — and, luckily, it didn't.

"It's just astonishment, really. It was unbelievable. The tree's 80 feet tall [about 24 metres]," Loretta said. "I've had thoughts in my mind that if it ever fell over, what would happen? So to see it actually blow over was just incredible."

Loretta and Blair McClinton say their friends and family are looking forward to the extra firewood this fallen tree will provide. (Germain Wilson/CBC News)

Loretta said it's "an immense relief" their home and fence weren't damaged at all by the tree; only a gas line, which was disrupted by its roots, had to be repaired.

"We were so lucky that it basically landed on our elm tree, which held it up. If it had came down, it probably would have crashed on the side of our house and probably our neighbour's house," she said. "Who knows what could have happened? It was a pretty traumatic event."

On Thursday, the McClintons brought in a crane to remove the pine.

"It's going to be a loss because it was such a beautiful tree. Now, it's so open," Loretta said, noting they have plans to landscape their backyard in the spring. "It's kind of a good thing that this happened before we accomplished that."