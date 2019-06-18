Regina homeowner speaks out against duplexes, 'granny-shacks' new zoning would bring

Larry Wilson said if he wanted to live in a neighbourhood with duplexes and infill housing, he would've bought his house in one of those neighbourhoods.

The 38-year resident of Regina's Walsh Acres neighbourhood was at a special city council meeting on Monday, speaking out against a potential rewrite of the local zoning bylaw that would boost density in the city's established neighbourhoods.

"It's not a high-traffic area. It's not a dense area in terms of accommodation, so people take care of their properties," Wilson said.

"I don't want to be pounded by duplexes and semi-detacheds and neighbours that would add granny-shacks on the back and bring in other families. I don't want that."

Wilson said he believes the housing discussion is hugely important for the city.

"This applies to every single, detached home in the city. Every home in this city that enjoys living in a single detached area is now subject to change."

The City of Regina sent out letters to homeowners in the neighbourhood advising them that the city was considering a change to the zoning in the area from a R1-Residential to RN-Residential Neighbourhood — a change to allow more than single detached houses.

In a letter to the city included in the meeting agenda, Wilson said it would be "unfair" to those like him who bought and invested in the area to make the switch to a more crowded area.

"We did not make that choice and we do not want that change forced upon us," read the letter by Wilson and his spouse.