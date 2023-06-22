A contentious council meeting that saw the public barred from Regina city hall ended with two members of the city government facing criticism, but no penalties, for their lawsuit attempting to end homelessness in the city.

Protestors were escorted out of the building by Regina police after some of them repeatedly interrupted council during a debate over the fates of Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens.

The protesters expressed support for LeBlanc and Stevens, and called for action on homelessness.

Mayor Sandra Masters made the decision to ban the public — even those who did not interrupt the meeting — from re-entering city hall during the meeting.

Regina's mayor talks about police being called to clear city hall of the public Sandra Masters says after a number of interruptions at city council yesterday, police were called and the public expelled.

Instead, they were directed to watch council online.

"The chair of any meeting in chambers is responsible to maintain decorum so the gallery is not to make any noise and no comments," Masters said.

"So in terms of another option, that is the option in the procedure bylaw."

City Clerk Jim Nicol confirmed that although people have previously been cleared out of the city hall gallery, he could not recall the last time it was completely closed to the public. Nicol said it would have been before he began with the City of Regina in 2007.

The interruption — which lasted about 45 minutes — did not stop council from deciding to accept a report from integrity commissioner Angela Kruk, who determined LeBlanc and Stevens' 2022 lawsuit against city manager Niki Anderson violated council's code of ethics bylaw.

'Put this matter to rest'

The lawsuit called for Anderson's office to be compelled to include a line item describing the cost of ending homelessness in the 2023 city budget — a decision LeBlanc and Stevens believed had been unanimously supported by council in a motion in June 2022.

While that legal action would ultimately fail, the fallout has continued through the first half of this year, with allegations of sexism, harassment and political retribution being tossed back and forth.

Masters has said that Anderson felt harassed by the councillors as a result of the lawsuit, but Kruk's investigation found no evidence that the councillors treated the city manager without dignity, understanding or respect.

Organizers are seen outside the doors of city hall as police and Coun. Dan LeBlanc, white shirt, looks out from Regina city hall at protesters who were barred from a city council meeting by Mayor Sandra Masters on June 21, 2023. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Instead, Kruk described the lawsuit as novel, unorthodox and unnecessary, and said it made city governance look dysfunctional.

The integrity commissioner stated that the councillors failed to serve their constituents in a conscientious and diligent manner, to act in the best interests of the municipality, and to build and inspire the public's trust and confidence in local government.

On Wednesday, Ward 9 Coun. Jason Mancinelli told council that that this issue has come in front of council more than enough times.

"We should put this matter to rest," Mancinelli said.

Councillors Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens look as fellow members of Regina city council vote on a integrity commissioners report that found they breached council's code of conduct. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Council would vote 7 to 2 to reiterate their disappointment over the negative impact the lawsuit had on council's operations.

Ward 9 Coun. Shanon Zachidniak and Ward 1 Coun. Cheryl Stadnichuk were the only votes against, after LeBlanc and Stevens recused themselves from the vote.

Masters put forward an amendment that directed city administration to prepare a report that would ensure that the City of Regina Employee Harassment Policy is extended to cover and apply to the city manger.

Stadnichuk said the amendment could leave the public with the impression LeBlanc and Stevens had harassed the city manager, despite the report saying the opposite.

Zachidniak also voiced frustration with the amendments.

"This is ridiculous," Zachidniak said. "This has dragged on for months, I want no part in this. I would like us to find ways to work together."

After council, LeBlanc said the mayor's amendment verged on being underhanded.

"I think it's a bit of a backdoor way to continue with the mayor's consistent, unfounded messaging that there has been some sort of harassment which has been flatly denied, flatly unproven," LeBlanc said.

City administration confirmed that the harassment policy applies to the city manager, although it did not appear to apply to the actions of councillors against the city manager.

Masters's amendment was ultimately passed by council along with amendments that would see council get a recommendation on how to update the code of conduct.

Homelessness arrives at council's doorstep

Wednesday's decision comes as homelessness has arrived at city council's doorstep.

An attempt to mark the anniversary of council's motion to end homelessness has resulted in the establishment of a tent encampment on the lawn outside Regina City Hall.

In the week since organizers arrived in the middle of the night, the encampment has grown from a table and a few sleeping bags to now include multiple tents, hammocks and even a lean-to.

An homeless encampment has been established on the front lawn of Regina city hall. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

LeBlanc said the encampment will bring clarity to suburban councillors who have not had to see the reality of the homelessness crisis, which he and Stevens see on a daily basis.

"I think what it does is it challenges us to live with the reality of our policy decisions," he said.

Masters re-iterated that she does not believe encampments are the solution to homelessness.

She stressed that Regina Fire and Protective Services continues to regularly do health and wellness checks at the encampment and will make sure there are no fires allowed.

Despite admitting that the encampment is an issue, Masters would not comment on what could be done to bring an immediate end to the gathering.

"I can't tell you what to do about it, and I would challenge you to find someone to tell you what to do about it," she said.