Dispute over homelessness lawsuit comes to a head at Regina city hall Wednesday

The councillors filed a lawsuit against Niki Anderson for not including homelessness funding in the most recent proposed budget.

A dispute that can be traced back nearly a year is set to come to a head on Wednesday as Regina city council decides what to do with two of its members who the city's integrity commissioner has ruled violated the council's code of ethics bylaw.

The report from integrity commissioner Angela Kruk will be debated this afternoon.

The report recommends Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Ward 3 Coun. Andrew Stevens write an apology to city manager Niki Anderson over their actions during a budget dispute that has seen allegations of sexism, harassment and political retribution tossed back and forth.

How council got here

Last June, council unanimously voted to direct city administration to figure out how much it would cost to end homelessness in the city.

According to meeting minutes published on the city's website, administration was to have that cost as a "clearly demarcated in a line item of its own."

When a preliminary budget document was released in November, city administration provided the estimated figure of $122.5 million needed to implement a housing-first model to address homelessness, but did not include a recommendation to move forward, citing the high cost of the project to the city's residents.

As a result LeBlanc, who is also a lawyer, represented Stevens and Florence Stratton, a well-known social activist, in a lawsuit against Anderson on Nov. 22.

Regina Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc said city council should draft his apology as he doubts they'll be happy with anything he comes up with. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

The lawsuit attempt to compel her office to include a line item describing the cost of ending homelessness in the 2023 city budget.

While that lawsuit would ultimately fail, the fallout continued through the first month of this year, culminating in the report tabled by Kruk.

Violating code of conduct

The report by Kruk revealed that LeBlanc met with Anderson, who had started her position at the beginning of that month, on Nov. 17.

LeBlanc informed the city manager that if she did not include the funding for homelessness in the proposed draft budget, he would file a court application against her office.

"While I accept that the respondents did not target Ms. Anderson personally, the lawsuit still had a considerable negative impact on her professionally and personally," Kruk wrote in the report.

"I know this, not only because I heard this directly from Ms. Anderson, but also because the lawsuit would have had a negative impact on any person in Ms. Anderson's position."

LISTEN | Unpacking the latest report from Regina's integrity commissioner:

The Morning Edition - Sask 8:02 2 Regina councillors should apologize for lawsuit against city manager: integrity commissioner Regina's integrity commissioner is recommending two city councillors apologize to the city manager after filing a lawsuit against her office. Paul Dechene covers city politics here in the Queen City. He joins us to discuss the integrity commissioner's report and its recommendations.

While Mayor Sandra Masters has said that Anderson felt harassed by the councillors as a result of the lawsuit, Kruk's investigation found no evidence that the councillors treated the city manager in way that was not with dignity, understanding or respect.

"Bringing a lawsuit is not, in and of itself, an action that is disrespectful," Kruk writes in her report.

Instead, Kruk described the lawsuit as novel, unorthodox and unnecessary in her report and said it helped to make city governance look dysfunctional.

As a result the integrity commissioner ruled that the councillors failed to serve their constituents in a conscientious and diligent manner and to act in the best interests of the municipality, and failed to build and inspire the public's trust and confidence in local government by focusing on issues important to the community.

A report in front of Regina city council recommends two councillors apologize to city manager Niki Anderson (Adam Bent/CBC)

Stevens told media earlier this week that he and LeBlanc cared more about addressing homelessness and putting it into the budget than decorum.

He stressed the lawsuit was not meant to disrespect Anderson.

"There was no evidence or reason to believe that councillor LeBlanc and I bullied or harassed the city manager in accordance with that section of the code of ethics, and that's absolutely important to us," Stevens said

LeBlanc has said that he did not regret filing the lawsuit.

"It's too bad a complaint was filed about this and it's too bad it's substantiated about this because this is principally a political disagreement on an issue which Coun. Stevens and I ran on," Leblanc said on Monday.

"We weren't shy about telling our residents if we win, we're going to fight this on the intersecting issues of homelessness, poverty and addiction and that's what we did."

Reprimand through apology

Before this report, city council has already moved to take action against Stevens and LeBlanc.

Council voted to remove LeBlanc from his position on Community and Social Impact Regina over concerns he could no longer represent the will of council.

On Dec. 7, Regina City Council voted unanimously affirming its confidence in Anderson and expressing disappointment over the negative impact the lawsuit had created on council's operational integrity and oversight.

The integrity commissioner determined the council's vote expressing its disappointment in the lawsuit as a sufficient reprimand for Stevens and LeBlanc.

Coun. Andrew Stevens says he will apologize if directed to by city council. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

However, Kruk has recommended that city council direct Stevens and LeBlanc to write an apology Anderson for their actions.

Stevens said he respects the report's recommendations and will apologize if council directs him to while LeBlanc said that if city council wants him to write an apology, they should draft it because he doesn't think they'll accept what he comes up with.