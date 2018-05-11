Regina home prices down 5.9% from last year: Royal LePage

The average price of a Regina home fell 5.9 per cent year-over-year in the last quarter, according to Royal LePage.

The real estate company is forecasting a year-over-year decrease of 6.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Mike Duggleby, a managing partner at Royal LePage Regina Realty, says prices in the city have been falling since 2016.

"I've been in the business since 2002 and I can't remember a sustained price decrease like this in that time," he said.

'Perfect storm'

He said the factors behind the continued decline were the "usual culprits" — anything that erodes consumer confidence.

"Lack of jobs, the economy, mortgage qualification rules — there's a long list that seems to have been a bit of a perfect storm for us," he said. "On top of that, we've got low commodity prices and it's been a rough, rough year for the farmers."

The numbers come from the Royal LePage house price survey.

It says the median price of a two-storey home in Regina decreased 6.9 per cent year-over-year to $374,886, while the price of a bungalow decreased 5.4 per cent to $286,544.

Condominium prices in the city fell 3.4 per cent to $218,671.

The aggregate price of a home in Regina was $311,356 in the last quarter, but Royal LePage predicts it will be $305,440 in the fourth quarter.

A September to remember

Duggleby says he would have agreed with that forecast wholeheartedly until some surprising figures arrived last month.

"We just had the best September in four years," he said. "Sales were very, very strong through September."

"I can't guarantee that that's the start of something or is just a blip on the radar, but it would appear in September, anyway, that consumer confidence was pretty good."

Nationally, the median price of a home increased 1.4 per cent year-over-year to $630,335 in the third quarter of 2019, according to the Royal LePage National House Price Composite.

Royal LePage forecasts that the median price of a home in Canada will rise 1.5 per cent year-over-year in the fourth quarter.