Saskatchewan

'Major explosion' obliterates Regina home, some injuries possible: fire department

A Regina home has crumbled to the ground following what the Regina Fire Department is calling a "major explosion" in the North Central neighbourhood.

Public asked to stay clear of area around 6th Avenue and Retallack Street

A home on the corner of 6th Avenue and Retallack Street has crumbled to the ground in what the Regina Fire Department called a 'major explosion.' (Regina Fire Department/Twitter)

Some people may be injured from a reported explosion at a now crumbled home in the North Central neighbourhood in Regina on Sunday.

The Regina Fire Department posted on Twitter that emergency services are responding to a "major explosion" on the corner of 6th Avenue and Retallack Street.

The fire department has asked that the public stay clear of the area and said it would provide further information when it becomes available.

The Regina Police Service told CBC the explosion was reported to them at 10:48 a.m.

It is uncertain what led to the explosion.

