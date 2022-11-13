'Major explosion' obliterates Regina home, some injuries possible: fire department

Some people may be injured from a reported explosion at a now crumbled home in the North Central neighbourhood in Regina on Sunday.

The Regina Fire Department posted on Twitter that emergency services are responding to a "major explosion" on the corner of 6th Avenue and Retallack Street.

@Regina_Fire, @reginapolice and Regina EMS on scene of a major explosion at 6th and Retallack St. Possible injuries reported, public is asked to stay clear of that area.

The fire department has asked that the public stay clear of the area and said it would provide further information when it becomes available.

The Regina Police Service told CBC the explosion was reported to them at 10:48 a.m.

It is uncertain what led to the explosion.